Freeman, Daniel R. 

MARION/WEBSTER: Entered into rest on April 20, 2024 at the age of 75. He is predeceased by his children, Lindsay and John Freeman; parents, Russell (Mary) Freeman;. Survived by

his loving wife of 48 years, Janet; children, Megan (Michael) Fess, Molly (Shane) Amidon, Zachary Freeman; grandchildren, Makayla, Michael Fess, Penelope, Gwendolyn and Daphne Amidon; sisters, Sarah Freeman, Eileen (Samuel) Sterchi; brother, Peter (Deborah) Freeman; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Dan was a U.S. Army Veteran, where he proudly served his Country in Germany. He graduated from Marion Central in 1967. His first job was at the Freeman’s Marion Candy Kitchen helping out his dad Russell Freeman. He retired from General Motors after 40 years, enjoyed driving on back roads finding covered bridges, and listening to music especially Grateful Dead.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life, 3:00PM, May 26th at the home of Eileen Sterchi, 3901 North Main St., Marion, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory

to Golisano Restorative Neurology Rehabilitation Center, 1555 Long Pond Rd., 3rd Floor, Rochester, NY 14626. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com