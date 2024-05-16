Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
May 16th 2024, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Freeman, Daniel R. 

by WayneTimes.com
May 16, 2024

MARION/WEBSTER: Entered into rest on April 20, 2024 at the age of 75. He is predeceased by his children, Lindsay and John Freeman; parents, Russell (Mary) Freeman;. Survived by

his loving wife of 48 years, Janet; children, Megan (Michael) Fess, Molly (Shane) Amidon, Zachary Freeman; grandchildren, Makayla, Michael Fess, Penelope, Gwendolyn and Daphne Amidon; sisters, Sarah Freeman, Eileen (Samuel) Sterchi; brother, Peter (Deborah) Freeman; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Dan was a U.S. Army Veteran, where he proudly served his Country in Germany. He graduated from Marion Central in 1967. His first job was at the Freeman’s Marion Candy Kitchen helping out his dad Russell Freeman. He retired from General Motors after 40 years, enjoyed driving on back roads finding covered bridges, and listening to music especially Grateful Dead.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life, 3:00PM, May 26th at the home of Eileen Sterchi, 3901 North Main St., Marion, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory

to Golisano Restorative Neurology Rehabilitation Center, 1555 Long Pond Rd., 3rd Floor, Rochester, NY 14626. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

Screenshot

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Freeman, Daniel R. 

MARION/WEBSTER: Entered into rest on April 20, 2024 at the age of 75. He is predeceased by his children, Lindsay and John Freeman; parents, Russell (Mary) Freeman;. Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Janet; children, Megan (Michael) Fess, Molly (Shane) Amidon, Zachary Freeman; grandchildren, Makayla, Michael Fess, Penelope, Gwendolyn and Daphne Amidon; sisters, […]

Read More
Evangelist, Richard Albert (Ernie)

LYONS: Richard Albert Evangelist, more commonly known as Ernie, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2024 at Albany Medical Center, Albany, New York, where his daughter Makenzi Evangelist is an oncologist at New York Oncology and Hematology (NYOH). Born and raised in Lyons, Ernie graduated from Lyons Central School in 1961, and Rochester Business School […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square