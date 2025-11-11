Freling, Beverley R.

LAKE WORTH FLA/NEWARK:

Beverley R. Freling, age 94, passed peacefully at home on November 10, 2025. Born in River Styx, Ohio on January 2, 1931, to Ruth E. Spencer and David Dean. Beverley resided in Newark, New York until she moved to Florida in 1972. She lived a rich and full life surrounded by the love of her extensive family.

Beverley was the beloved matriarch of a large and devoted family. She is survived by her children: Mark R. Freling (Seana) NY, Cathy Graves (Chris), Anne Davis, Kipp Freling, Mitch Freling, Guy Freling and Robert Freling all of Florida. She was preceded in death by her son Jon Bradley Freling.

Her legacy continues through her 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, all of whom brought her immense joy and pride throughout her life.

Beverley’s life spanned nearly a century, during which she witnessed tremendous changes in the world while remaining a constant source of love and strength for her family. Her devotion to her children and their children created a lasting foundation and will continue for generations to come.

From her humble beginnings in River Styx, Ohio, Newark, New York and later in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, Beverly touched the lives of all who knew her. She will be remembered for her warmth, wisdom and unwavering love for her family.

Service arrangements are pending and will be announced later.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donation to St. Jude’s or a charity of your choice.