Fremouw Jr., James

LYONS/NEWARK: James Fremouw Jr., 59, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center in Rochester, NY.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorials, in his name may be made to the DeMay Living Center, 100 Sunset Dr., Newark, NY 14513

James was born on February 24, 1962 the son of James and Pearl (Clark) Fremouw Sr. in Waterloo, NY. For many years he owned and operated Good Times DJ and Karaoke. He could often be heard as the announcer at various dirt tracks in the area. Jim would also write for many of the local dirt track magazines. He found a special joy in when being the announcer for the Sodus Microd Club.

He is survived by his daughter Kaleigh (Sam) Zulauf; a son Zachary Fremouw; a granddaughter Zoey; his father James Sr.; a sister Jewel (John) Gill; three brothers Scott (Betty), Gerald (Amy), Daniel (Lida) Fremouw; many nieces and nephews and loving friends. He was predeceased by his mother Pearl.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com