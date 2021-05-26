French, Chad Alan

SODUS: Age 36, born May 16th, 1985 passed away suddenly on Tuesday May 25th, 2021. Chad is survived by his Mother Julie (Rick) Finley, Father David (Vicki) French, siblings: Sherry Love, Richard (Heather) Finley, Stephanie (Brian) Mouton, Rachel (Rob) Kelly, Michael (Nichole) Mouton, Grandparents Frank Grosz, Hermon (Dorothy) French, Uncle, and best friend Brian Grosz, as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Chad was always the life of the party. He loved fishing, NASCAR, and a cold beer with friends. He will be deeply missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 30th, 2pm, 4034 N Main St, Marion, NY. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to one of the following: Silver Water Ambulance, Wayne County ALS, or Sodus Point Fire Department. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences can be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
