French, Eleanor Louise Brasser

WILLIAMSON: Eleanor French passed away at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY on July 8, 2021.

Daughter of New York State Supreme Court Justice, Charles Bennett Brasser and Marian Getty Brasser, and a Williamson resident almost all her life, she was born on August 21, 1920. Apart from her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Brasser Puntch, of Houston, Texas in 2011 and her only beloved daughter, Eleanor Elizabeth “Mimi” French in 2017.

She was an avid bridge player and was involved in the Pultneyville Players Gilbert and Sullivan operettas in the summers of the 1960´s. A true cat lover, she adopted many over the years together with her daughter, Mimi. Those who knew her were captivated by her engaging personality and sense of humor.

She is survived by her niece, Barbara Puntch Dorado, of Madrid, Spain and her nephews, Stephen Paul Puntch of Roswell, NM and Paul Donald Puntch of Houston, TX as well as her grandniece and nephew, Carolina and Ricardo Stephen Dorado of Madrid, Spain and grandnephews, Stephen Christopher and Taylor Paul Puntch of Roswell, NM. Additionally, she was blessed with a great-grandniece and nephew.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Williamson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Williamson Public Library, Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society or the charity of your choice.

