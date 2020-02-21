French, Thomas E.

NEWARK: Thomas passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at age 48. He was predeceased by his father, Lester French. Survived by his children, Logan, Loryn, Abram and Irelynne French; grandchildren, Catherine French, Nico Luna and 1 grandbaby on the way; Fiancé, Elizabeth Hamker; mother, Carolyn Sutton and step-brother, Glen Sutton, Jr. Thomas proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1992-1995. For 10 years, Thomas worked for Berry Plastics in Macedon, NY a place he loved going to work for every day. Thomas was spunky and was a jokester. He was a Christ follower and loved his family very much. All services will be private. Contributions in Thomas’ memory may be directed to Veteran Crisis Line Center, Canandaigua.va.gov. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.