Frey, Michele Helenne 

CLYDE/RIVERVIEW, FL: Age 59, passed away on the morning of Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Rochester General Hospital. Michele was born on October 5, 1965, in Lyons, New York. Michele brought warmth and joy to those around her throughout her life.

Affectionately known as “Mitzi,” Michele led a dynamic and varied professional life. She worked as a real estate agent for Keller Williams Realty. She also held positions with Williams-Sonoma and as an administrative assistant for a trucking company. In each role, she brought unmistakable energy and dedication. She was known for her spirited personality and gift for connecting with people from all walks of life.

Michele spent much of her adult life in Florida. She had a strong connection to family and friends and made sure to keep in touch and be a part of their daily lives, even though miles separated them. Michele had a zest for life that was evident in everything she did. She deeply loved travel and embraced every opportunity to explore new places. Her home reflected her adventures, filled with mementos from her journeys and her treasured carnival glass collection. One of Michele’s favorite pastimes that she took great pride in was growing pineapples, tending them with care and enthusiasm.

Her radiant smile was one of her most memorable traits- brightening rooms and lifting spirits wherever she went.

She is lovingly remembered by her son, R. Duane Poole, and grandson Noah Poole; her parents, Donald and Linda Frey (Laird); her sister, Sherri (Frey) and Robert Lambert; her niece, Chelsea Kinser (Arliss), Dennis, Charlotte, and Holton. Her sister Patricia (Frey) and Shawn Murray, her niece and nephew Olivia and Brennan Murray, and her many long-time friends. Michele was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Leland and Evelyn Laird (Currier)

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life that is being held on Sunday, May 4th at New Beginnings Ministry at 12353 Tyrrell Road in Wolcott, New York from 1-3 PM.