Frey, Yvette

NEWARK: Yvette Frey, also known as mom, grandma, grandor, talon toes, grandor-hoebaggins, and grandor-slowbaggins, among many other names, went home to be with her son Christopher and her father Norm Sr. on February 9th at Strong Memorial Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born February 7th, 1949, in Rochester, NY, to Norman and Daisy (Crosette) Leverance. She worked far too long at Garlock Sealing Technologies in Palmyra, NY, before retiring to her daughter’s house in Newark, NY, where she drank margaritas, swam in the pool every day, left every light and television on, cheated at cards and somehow always ended up with an extra turn while playing her favorite board game, wingspan. Grandma also left puzzles and puzzle pieces all over the house and was generally the cause of many laughs and good times. Grandma’s hobbies include reading with her eyes closed (no, she was not sleeping), letting the dogs in and out all day, spending time with her family, traveling, sewing, cross-stitching, hot gluing anything she could find, and creating wreaths that we could never seem to figure out how actually to hang. She also enjoyed playing pranks on people and baking without even following the recipe. She was a beloved grandmother, mother, sister, and daughter. She is survived by her mother, Daisy Leverance of Georgia; sons Thomas (Jenica) Frey of Clyde, Timothy Frey of Mentor OH; daughter, Karen (Jeff) Tyler of Newark; sister, Yvonne McDonald; brother, Norman Leverance Jr. both of Georgia. Grandma’s heart was filled with love for her two grandchildren Kyle and Megan, and her dog Izzy, who she swears she didn’t give people food. She is survived by her 2011 Nissan Sentra, known as the duct tape bucket. Grandma took special pride in the duct tape holding her car together, and it was the source of many laughs. Over the years, her animals were an incredible source of joy for her, and she was a supporter of various animal rescues. If grandma has ever touched your life or reading this gave you a smile, please consider a donation in her memory to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., in Lyons, NY 14489 or any animal welfare organization of your choice. At grandma’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Instead, the family will be throwing a party at Disney World in April. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com