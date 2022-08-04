Freyn, Karlene A. 

CLYDE/CANANDAIGUA: Karlene A. Freyn, age 68, died August 2, 2022. Friends may call Monday Aug. 8, 2022, 4-6 pm at the Schulz - Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. Funeral mass will be Tuesday Aug. 9, 10 AM, at St. John’s Church, Sodus St. Clyde. Burial at St. John’s Cemetery. Memorials to American Liver Association West Orange, NJ. 07052.

Karlene was born in Lyons August 18, 1953, daughter of Anthony & Alice Winter Colasurdo. She retired from Eastman Kodak Co. & in her earlier days worked at C. H. Stuart in Newark. She was a member of various organizations

Survived by her husband of 38 years, Dick, 2 Stepchildren: Joseph (Cali) Freyn of Brewerton, Mary-Helene (Rob) Monroe of Virginia, sister Diane Colasurdo of Geneva, brother Steven (Louise) Colasurdo of Shortsville. 6 grandchildren, also several nieces & nephews & great nieces & nephews, predeceased by parents & a brother Charles 2014.