Fries, Paul E. 

PALMYRA/NEWARK/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Paul E. Fries, 92, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Clifton Springs Nursing Home.

Please join the family at 12 p.m. on June 25, 2022, at Palmyra Cemetery for Paul and his son Mitch’s graveside service. A celebration of life will be held following Paul’s graveside service at the Newark Elks Lodge, 223 South Main Street, Newark, NY. If you’re unable to attend the graveside service please join family at the Elks Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alex Eligh Community Center, 303 East Ave., Newark, NY 14513 or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 in memory of Paul.

Paul was born to James and Bertha Mertens Fries of Palmyra in 1929. He served in the US Air Force from 1951-1955. While stationed in Texas and Arizona, Paul developed such a love for Mexican food that he learned recipes to cook and share with family and friends. He loved entertaining; his kitchen was always open, and it seemed every morning someone would stop by for coffee. His parties were legendary in Palmyra, usually centered around a bonfire, swimming pool, pig roast, or the ping pong table. Paul loved antique cars and car shows, backpacking in the Adirondacks, hiking the gorge at Stony Brook and his birds and his dogs. He worked at Mobil Chemical for 35 years, retiring in 1992.

Paul is survived by his son, Andrew (Natalya) Fries of Newark, his daughter Tonya (Bill) Finn, also of Newark, grandchildren Danielle Gray of Greece, Jennifer Soria of Queens, Rebecca White of Arizona, Grigory (Allyson) Savelichev of Missouri, Nathaniel Fries and Eric Finn, both of Newark, and four great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his sons, Mitchell and Eric Fries, and his grandson, Tyler Finn

