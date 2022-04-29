Fritz, Rudolph “Rudy”

PENFIELD/FORMERLY OF NEWARK: Rudolph Fritz, 95, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Penfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at NOON on Friday, May 6, 2022 at St. John of Rochester, 8 Wickford Way, Fairport, NY. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials in his name may be made to either Make-A-Wish Central New York, 5005 Campuswood Dr., East Syracuse, NY 13057 or to the Shepherd Home, 1959 Five Mile Line Rd., Penfield, NY 14526.

Mr. Fritz was born in Schenectady, NY, the son of the late Robert and Valerie Hankus Fritz. Rudy was drafted into the US Army during his Senior year in high school. He served as a Staff Sergeant during WWII. Rudy earned his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Cornell University in 1952. He went on to earn a Master’s degree from Brockport in Education. For 38 years, Rudy taught at Sodus Central Schools. A past Exulted Ruler of the B.P.O.E #1249, he also served as a Trustee for many years. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark.

Mr. Fritz is survived by three children Richard (Deborah) Fritz of Cincinnati, Kathryn (Thomas) Marshall of Fairport, Sarah (Peter) Schermerhorn of Cicero; five grandchildren Gregory (Tara) Fritz, Kurtis (Analise) Fritz, Kailey Marshall, Connor Marshall, Stephen Schermerhorn; three great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Grace in 2013; a grandson Jacob Schermerhorn and nine brothers and sisters.

