Froehler, Debra E.  (Eiss)

Passed away peacefully on August 15, 2018. She was born on May 23, 1952 in Watertown, N.Y. and was predeceased by her parents Carlton and Marie Eiss, also brother-in-law Al Weeks. She is survived by her husband of 34 years Thomas J. Froehler, son Thomas (Shannon) Froehler, grandchildren Keegan, Rylie and Kyle. Siblings Sanda Dirckx, Carol Weeks, Audrey (David) Cornwall, Karl (Peggy) Eiss, Elaine (Robert) Majo, Charles Eiss. Various nieces and nephews. Debra has had many jobs but her final and proudest accomplishment was becoming a NYS Correctional Officer. Celebrations of Debra’s life in Macedon and in Adams NY will be announced at a later time.