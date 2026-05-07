Fronier, Cheryl (Allen)

Penfield: Friday, December 12th, 2025, at the age of 82. Born and raised in Webster, NY, Cheryl was a 1961 graduate of Webster High School where her motto was “Either I’ll find a way or I’ll make one” which she embraced. She enjoyed the Adirondack mountains, camping, and the beach. She was a very social person with many friends and she cherished her pets. She lived most of her adult life in Ontario, NY.



Cheryl is predeceased by her parents, William and Miriam (Rottier) Allen of Webster, NY. She is survived by her son, Edward Froniear of Newark, NY; daughters, Linda Froniear Wells of Vero Beach, FL and Lori Froniear (Dan Muldoon) Rader of Naperville, IL; grandchildren, Ethan (Erin) Rader of Chicago, IL and Abigail (Jacob Ney) Rader of Paonia, CO; brother, Terry Allen of Irondequoit, NY; sister-in-law, Anne Allen of Brighton, NY; niece, Heather Allen (Jeff) Raubenstrauch of Raleigh, NC; nephew, Christopher (Mia) Allen of Portland, OR; great nieces, Regan and Rilan, and her cousins.

A visitation will be held at Profetta Funeral Chapel 1650 Empire Blvd, Webster, NY on Friday, June 12, 2026, 12-3pm, with a memorial service at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer and Parkinson Association of Indian River County, 2300 5th Ave. #150, Vero Beach, Florida 32960, or Lollypop Farm Humane Society of Greater Rochester. Please visitwww.giltnerfuneralhomes.com to share a memory.