Frost, Lou

SPOKANE, WA.: Lou Frost was born October 4, 1944, in Rochester, NY and passed away on June 2, 2024, at his home in Spokane, WA.

Lou was a lifelong learner and took an interest in numerous things, especially science, literacy, technology, and protecting the environment. He enthusiastically embraced modern technologies, reveling in his smart products: phone, TV, lights and hub to control his home and simplify his life.

Preceded in death by his father, Bob, mother, Peg, two older brothers, Bob and Jack, two older sisters, Peggy and Laurie, and a younger sister, Mary, Lou is survived by his younger brother, Mike, numerous nieces and nephews, and close friends, Rick, Jim, and Al. He will be missed by friends and family. Lou was, and will forever be, the cool uncle. Rest well, we love you.