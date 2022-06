CANADAGUIA/RUSHVILLE: Age 52, died June 23, 2022. A memorial service was held Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Boeheim Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons New York.

Bob was born in Canandaigua, September 23, 1969 son of Robert and Judith Daldry Fry. He worked at Pactiv plastics in Canandaigua.

He is survived by his parents, Bob and Judy, Brothers George , Richard ( Lisa) & Eric ( Amanda) Fry. Sister Crystal ( Robert) Fisher, his children, Jackie, Anthony, Sara & Jamie Fry. Several nieces, nephews and grandchildren, and step grandchildren.