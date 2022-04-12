Fulkerson, Forrest “Foster” Dean

OCALA, FLORIDA/NEWARK: Forrest “Foster” Dean Fulkerson, 64, of Ocala, Florida passed away at his home on March 31, 2022. He was born November 10, 1957, the son of the late Miles and Dorothy Fulkerson. Forrest was a native of Newark, New York before moving to Ocala in 2000. When he wasn’t working as a cable technician, Forrest enjoyed being on the water fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren, kids and family. Forrest had a connection with nature, often times spending hours on daily walks, looking for pieces of nature to share with his grandchildren.

Forrest is survived by his son, Foster Fulkerson, and daughter Brittany Fulkerson; siblings Cyndi (Fulkerson) Henderson of Ocala, Florida; Darlene Fulkerson of Newark, New York; Leota Fulkerson of Salisbury Beach, Massachusetts; Rexford Fulkerson of Ocala, Florida; Charles Fulkerson of Ocala, Florida; Grandchildren, Serenity, Aiden and Peyton.

Forrest is preceded in death by his parents; Miles and Dorothy Fulkerson.

A memorial service for Forrest will be held at 10am on April 30, 2022 at Hiers Baxley Funeral Services, 910 E. Silver Springs Blvd in Ocala with a reception to follow at the funeral home. A gathering will be held from 9:00am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UF Health Research Foundation in Forrest’s name. Online condolences may be sent to Hiers-Baxley.com.