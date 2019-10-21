Fulton, Richard “Dick” 

WILLIAMSON: After a good, fulfilling 92 years, Richard (Dick) Fulton was granted his wish on October 18th when he got to see Jesus face-to-face. Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Joan & their five children, James, IL; Gail Vito, Sodus; Mark, Sodus; Kellie Fulton, Webster; & Noelle (Mark) Porretta, Canandaigua. Also survived by grandchildren Danielle Kennedy, Anthony Vito, Christine Barbeau, Patrick Fulton, Brandilee Schafran, Matthew Porretta, and Mark Porretta, as well as eleven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by son-in-law, Sal Vito. Dick served his country as an Army medic during the occupation of Japan following WWII. In 1953, Dick & Joan joined the Advent Christian Church where Dick served as treasurer & an elder. While Dick was an elder, he & Joan became founding members of what is now New Covenant Fellowship in Penfield. He was a devoted follower of Christ & it was evident in all he did. The family would like to thank all those at Laurel House in Newark for their caring and compassion in our time of need. Per his request, there will be no calling hours or service. He requested that any memorials be sent to missionaries David & Michelle Heed who are work with educating children in Tanzania, Africa so they can have a better life. Contributions can be sent to New Covenant Fellowship, 1350 Five Mile Line Rd, Penfield 14526; please specify that it’s for the Heed’s. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com