Furber, Sheldon Neil

HURON, NY: Age 90, left this life on November 11, 2022. Sheldon was born in Sodus, NY to Harold and Evelyn Furber on December 3, 1931. Sheldon grew up working on the family farm in Huron, NY and was a 1949 graduate of Leavenworth High School in Wolcott, NY. After working as a mechanic for a car dealership in Wolcott for 2 years, Sheldon joined the United States Air Force during the Korean War conflict in 1952, where he actively served as a radar technician and mechanic in Korea, Japan, and stateside. Honorably discharged in August, 1956, Sheldon returned home to take an active role in the operation of the family farm, which by this time had become one of the many specialized and larger apple and other tree fruit farms of those years along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Sheldon married his wife, Jacqueline (Jackie) Stell of Sodus in 1958, when they took up residence in one of the farm homes. Sheldon and Jackie had two boys, Brett (1959) and Brandon (1962), and together jointly worked on and operated the fruit farm until 2000 when they sold the farm and entered their formal retirement.

Sheldon served on the Board of Directors of The New York State Horticultural Society from 1986-1992, Vice President of same from 1992-1994, and as the organization’s president from 1995-1996. Sheldon was a cofounder with nine other growers of Lake Country Storage Coop in 1980. Sheldon also played an active role in the Wolcott Elks Lodge #1763 as a lifetime member, and as commander of the Wolcott VFW Post 7417.

Sheldon spoke often and fondly of his many excursions with neighboring fruit farmer and nurseryman Fritz Wafler, touring and learning about tree fruit cultivation in Europe, Canada, and other US States. Sheldon was a hardworking, respected farmer and family man with many accomplishments and friends during his life. A regular at the ‘farmer’s breakfast table’ at the local diner, Sheldon was often sought for his excellent mechanical knowledge of tractors and engines, and will be remembered for his wit, stories, and humor.

Sheldon is predeceased by his parents, Harold and Evelyn; wife, Jacqueline (decd. 2019); and his brother, Harold (Buzzy) Furber Jr. Sheldon leaves behind sons, Brett Furber of Huron NY and Brandon Furber; daughter-in-law, Jana House of Fair Haven NY; grandson, Brennan Furber and great grandson, Tate Furber currently of Kennesaw Georgia.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life 1-4pm, Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at the Wolcott Elks Lodge, 6161 W Port Bay Rd, Wolcott, NY 14590. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sheldon’s name to the Wolcott VFW Post 7417 and Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com