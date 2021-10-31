Furgeson, Barbara M.

MACEDON: Barbara passed away peacefully on October 3, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital, after a short illness.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband, C. Thomas Furgeson, Lt. Col.(ret.), her son, Christopher Rose, her parents Art and Jane McKeown of Palmyra, NY, her brother Peter McKeown and her step-son, Thomas Furgeson.
She is survived by her brother, Stewart (MaryAnn) McKeown and children; her daughter-in-law, Kyra Rose; step-children, Timothy Furgeson, Leslie (Tom) Hickey, and Jennifer (Brian) Sylvester; grandchildren, Kali, Collin and Stephan Rose, Ryan and Derrick Hickey, Derek and Paige Piccola, Carson Sylvester and Charles and Lucinda Furgeson.
A Memorial Mass for Barbara will be offered on Saturday (November 6), 10 AM at St. Anne’s Church, 136 Church St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Barbara will privately be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
VICTORY: Joyce R. Beman entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on October 23rd, 2021. She was born on August 18th, 1937. She spent her final earthly days surrounded by loved ones at home. She attended Red Creek Central School grades kindergarten through twelve, graduating in 1955. In her time she was […]