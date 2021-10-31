Furgeson, Barbara M.

MACEDON: Barbara passed away peacefully on October 3, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital, after a short illness.

Barbara was predeceased by her husband, C. Thomas Furgeson, Lt. Col.(ret.), her son, Christopher Rose, her parents Art and Jane McKeown of Palmyra, NY, her brother Peter McKeown and her step-son, Thomas Furgeson.

She is survived by her brother, Stewart (MaryAnn) McKeown and children; her daughter-in-law, Kyra Rose; step-children, Timothy Furgeson, Leslie (Tom) Hickey, and Jennifer (Brian) Sylvester; grandchildren, Kali, Collin and Stephan Rose, Ryan and Derrick Hickey, Derek and Paige Piccola, Carson Sylvester and Charles and Lucinda Furgeson.

A Memorial Mass for Barbara will be offered on Saturday (November 6), 10 AM at St. Anne’s Church, 136 Church St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Barbara will privately be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.