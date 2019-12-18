Furguson, JD, Sara Acton

WALWORTH: Sara Acton Furguson, JD, passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of thirty-one. Sara lived her life remarkably, creating hope from challenging circumstances. After sustaining a high-level spinal cord injury, Sara stated, “this seemingly tragic event, would create a bond within our family like no other and provide opportunities that we may have overlooked.” Sara had a love and passion for academia, which was her driving force as she was awarded several degrees and went on to become a lawyer. Sara earned her Associate of Science (criminal justice) from Monroe Community College, Bachelor of Science (industrial labor relations) from Cornell University, Juris Doctor from University at Buffalo School of Law, and was pursuing a Masters of Law degree (health law) at Seton Hall University. Sara credited Monroe Community College (MCC) with helping her begin her academic journey and urged her fellow students “to pursue your true passion, never question whether something is achievable because there is always a way to accomplish even the ostensibly impossible, study with diligence and enthusiasm, and never forget where you came from and the community around you.” Sara was happiest helping others and enriched our lives with her wisdom, kindness, compassion and humor and she lives in our hearts forever. To honor Sara’s life and assist her fellow MCC students, please consider a donation to establish a memorial scholarship in Sara’s name. Make a gift to the MCC Foundation and send to: MCC Foundation c/o Sara Furguson Memorial Scholarship, 1057 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14623 or online at https://www.monroecc.edu/depts/foundation/, click “Give Now” and indicate Tribute Gift in memory of Sara Furguson.