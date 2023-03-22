Furman, Dorothy "Dot" 

NEWARK: Dorothy "Dot" Furman, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 20, 2023, after a brief illness.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Private burial at Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 in memory of Dorothy.

Dorothy was born the daughter of the late Louis and Cora (Van De Velder) Matthys on Saturday, August 3, 1946, in Newark, NY. She was raised in the Newark area and attended Newark High School. Dot was a social butterfly and enjoyed working at Zappias, Boulder Inn, and Pal-Mart to be able to talk with the customers. Dot bowled in a league and liked to exercise and go tanning.

Dorothy will be remembered by her children Denice (Al Schober) Minier, Terri (Dennis) Bushart-Briggs, Scott Bushart and Stephanie Hurst; her partner, Patrick Gannon; grandchildren Justin (Alisha) and Ethan (Teagan) Minier; Alexa Wessie, Zachary Bushart; Alicia Figueroa, Blade and Dustin Case; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Chase, Adalyn and Ezra Minier; a brother, Donald (Erika) Matthys, her sister, Shirley (Kenny) Warner.

Dorothy was predeceased by her brother, Richard Matthys.

