Furman, Frederick “Spike”

ROSE: Frederick “Spike” Furman, 89, passed away unexpectedly at Newark-Manor Nursing Home where he was a resident for 5 years. He was so loved and greatly cared for by the staff there, and famous for his crazy hats. He was born on May 29, 1933, to the late Cora (Gee) and Lester Furman.

Married the love of his life for 59 years, Joanne Liseno Furman, who left us in 2020. He was also predeceased by 1 daughter, Sandra Furman, two brothers, Lester “Bump” Furman, and Francis “Weasel” Furman.

Survived by his daughter, Lorna (William) Lyman of North Rose, granddaughter, Kelly (Billy Pullen) Furman of Clyde, step grandchildren, Lisa (Garrett) Jones of Webster, William Lyman of Wolcott, his great grandchildren which he loved and adored, Sierra Wiggins and Briella Phillips both of Clyde, Nicholas Lyman of Wolcott, Madyson Delaney and William Pullen of Clyde, as well as several nieces and nephews, brother, Kenneth “Cork” (Norrine) Furman of Avon, sister, Karen (Richard) Spino of Clyde, sister in law, Jeanne (Randall) Rice of Clyde, a dear friend, Jean Camp of Lyons.

Spike was a hard worker his whole life and an amazing father and grandfather. He enjoyed parties, family, friends, bowling, gardening, his cats, and stopping at the Clyde Bars for a drink or two. He retired from the NYS Canal Corporation after 28 years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fredericks name can be made to the Lollipop Farm, or the Wayne County Humane Society. Calling hours are Wednesday 5:00-7:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, a private family graveside will take place Thursday at the Rose Cemetery. www.catoredcreek.com