Furman, Joanne Tinella (Liseno)

CLYDE: Joanne Tinella (Liseno) Furman, 80, passed away August 08, 2020, at Newark Manor Nursing Home,where she was a resident for many years and had suffered with dementia. Joanne was raised in Clyde, NY, and lived there for over 70 years. She worked as the Newark DDSO for 10 years and retired. Joanne leaves behind her loving husband of 59 years, Frederick (Spike) Furman, daughter, Lorna (William R.) Lyman of North Rose, granddaughter, Kelly Furman of Clyde, step granddaughter, Lisa (Garrett) Jones of Webster, step grandson, William A. Lyman, of Auburn, 3 great grandchildren, Sierra Wiggins, and Briella Phillips both of Clyde, Nicholas Lyman of Auburn, sister, Jeannie (Randall) Rice of Clyde, brother in law, Kenneth (Norrine) Furman of Avon, sister in law, Karen (Richard) Spino of Clyde. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles Liseno, and , Hazel Chalker Liseno, brother, Charlie Jim Liseno, daughter, Sandra Lee Furman, mother and father in law, Lester and Cora (Gee) Furman, 2 brother in laws, Lester (Nancy) Furman, and, Francis (Weasel) Furman. Calling hours will take place Wednesday, August 12, 2:00-3:30 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, a service will take place at 3:30 then burial to follow at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in lieu of flowers they may do so too the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Due to the circumstances, masks, and social distancing will be required. www.catoredcreek.com