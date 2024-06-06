Furman, Wilbur J.

CLYDE: Wilbur J. Furman,101, of Clyde, NY passed away at his home on May 30, 2024.

A private burial will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Clyde.

Wilbur was born on September 30, 1922, the son of the late Leland and Mathilda Rothang Furman in Clyde. He was a farmer for many years in Clyde, also helping his two brothers Norris and Nelson and a nephew, Clyde Furman at their Savannah muck operation. Norris and Wilbur potato farmed in Fort Myers Florida four winters in the late 1940s and early 1950s. He went to Goulds Pumps in 1965 and retired as a welding supervisor in 1985. He was a member of the board of Directors of the American Welding Society, Rochester Section, a past member of Wayne Hills Country Club and served on the Board of Directors. He was a past president of the Clyde Rotary Club and recipient of Paul Harris Fellowship Award. Wilbur had been a member of Clyde Grange, the Wolcott Elks Lodge, Vice President of his senior class Clyde Central School, Class of 1941. The Chairman of the Town Of Galen Zoning Board of Appeals for 30 years and a member of the Town Of Galen Nature Trails Committee.

He survived by one son Harold (Barbara) Furman of Ontario, NY; three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Jane; his two sisters and two brothers.

