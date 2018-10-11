Furney, M. Suzanne

PALMYRA: M. Suzanne Furney was born 11/01/1947 and passed away suddenly surrounded by family on 8/09/2018. She was predeceased by her parents Jack and Alice Brocius. She is survived by her sister, Carol (James) Henshaw. Daughters Dawn (Kevin) Wright, Jo Anne (Kiamma) Whitfield, and Sheri Campbell. She also has 10 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren she loved all her babies. Suzanne loved her cats, reading, and making jokes. We will always remember her contagious laugh! Friends and family are welcome to join us for her burial service by Pastor Randy Jackson and his wife Helen Jackson on Saturday October 13th at 11am in Fairview Cemetery, Painted Post, NY. Immediately following will be a lunch gathering at the Pierre Central Restaurant in Painted Post where we will share our fond memories and countless laughs with her. Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo.