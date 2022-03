WEBSTER: Passed away March 26th 2022 after a courageous battle with ALS.

Mark is survived by his wife Vaughn, Sons Mark II (Patricia), Michael (Lilly) and grandchildren Alexander, Taylor, Charlotte and Elizabeth.

He had a long distinguished career at Eastman Kodak Company and proudly served in the United States Army Reserves for 22 years.

He loved his family and many friends. He enjoyed his time on the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

Marks final battle has been fought and this soldier can rest easy.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Mark’s memory, please remember ALS association or the VA.