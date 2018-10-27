Gabbard, Barbara J.

CLYDE: Age 78, of Daboll Road, died Friday, July 20, 2018 at the Pathway Home. Barbara was born in Lyons, on February 2, 1940. She had worked at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in Savannah as an aide. She worked in her earlier years at Charles Point in Clyde. Survived by her daughter, Christine (Joseph) Hollier of Lyons, 2 sons, Donald (Laurie) of Lyons, Tim (Nancy) of Ontario, Canada, brother Irving (Pamela) Young Jr. of Waterloo, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews. Predeceased by her husband, Donald, June 2006. Friends may call Tuesday, July 24, 5-7 pm at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde. Services, Wednesday, July 25, 10 am at the Funeral Home. Burial South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to Pathway Home, PO Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148. Visit Pusaterifunerals.com