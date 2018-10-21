Gainfort, Richard E.

LYONS: Of Ashley Street, Died Thursday, October 18, 2018 at age 71. Dick was born in Harrisburg PA., April 6, 1947, the son of Paul and Eleanor Rockwell Gainfort. He was a career man who served 26 years in the Army. He also worked for Civil Service as a surveyor and travelled all over. Survived by two sons, Guy Ambrose (Marianne Austin) and Matthew Gainfort (Molly Temple) both of Oklahoma City, OK., two grandchildren, Meghan and Devereaux Ambrose, two brothers, Lewis and Joe Gainfort. He was a friend to many in the community, especially to the Mary Hudson family.

Friends many call Monday, October 22, 4-6 p.m. at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William Street in Lyons, where military services will be conducted at 6 p.m.