Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 28th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Gal, Loretta

by WayneTimes.com
October 27, 2023

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday evening, October 26, 2023 at the age of 102. Private graveside services will be held in Brookside Cemetery, Shortsville, NY. A celebration of Loretta’s life will be announced in the future (spring). Please consider donations in Loretta’s memory to Lollypop Farms, 99 Victor Rd, Fairport, NY 14450.

Loretta had a love for animals, especially cats and horses and she had worked with her husband Bill as a trainer at Finger Lakes Race Track in the 1970’s and early 80’s.

Loretta is predeceased by her parents; her husband William F. Gal; sons Randolph  J. Gal and William D. Gal; sisters Ruby Allen and Luellen Brockmann; brothers William and James Davenport. She is survived by her grandchildren Margo Woolum of Missouri and Wendy Gal of Farmington, NY; great-grandaughter Bethiny Pena of Missouri; nephews Steve Allen of New Jersey and Richie Filosa of Brooklyn, NY and many very special friends.

Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Gal, Loretta

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday evening, October 26, 2023 at the age of 102. Private graveside services will be held in Brookside Cemetery, Shortsville, NY. A celebration of Loretta’s life will be announced in the future (spring). Please consider donations in Loretta’s memory to Lollypop Farms, 99 Victor Rd, Fairport, NY 14450. Loretta had a love […]

Read More
Lauderdale Jr., Kenneth L. 

SAVANNAH: Kenneth Lee Lauderdale Jr., 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 PM on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at the Rose United Methodist Church, 10695 School Road in Rose, NY. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square