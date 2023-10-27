Gal, Loretta

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday evening, October 26, 2023 at the age of 102. Private graveside services will be held in Brookside Cemetery, Shortsville, NY. A celebration of Loretta’s life will be announced in the future (spring). Please consider donations in Loretta’s memory to Lollypop Farms, 99 Victor Rd, Fairport, NY 14450.

Loretta had a love for animals, especially cats and horses and she had worked with her husband Bill as a trainer at Finger Lakes Race Track in the 1970’s and early 80’s.

Loretta is predeceased by her parents; her husband William F. Gal; sons Randolph J. Gal and William D. Gal; sisters Ruby Allen and Luellen Brockmann; brothers William and James Davenport. She is survived by her grandchildren Margo Woolum of Missouri and Wendy Gal of Farmington, NY; great-grandaughter Bethiny Pena of Missouri; nephews Steve Allen of New Jersey and Richie Filosa of Brooklyn, NY and many very special friends.

Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com