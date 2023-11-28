Galbraith Sr., Richard Joseph

LYONS: Richard Joseph Galbraith Sr. better known to most as Dick, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning in his beloved home in Lyons, NY at the age of 89. Dick was born on July 28, 1934, in Plainfield, NJ to his predeceased parents Joseph and Helen Galbraith. He is now reunited with his son, James, nephew Tim and treasured companion Joyce Leonard.

Dick found a passion for farming at a young age selling sweet corn and raising turkeys and calves in his parent’s backyard. After school he milked cows at Middlebush Farms with the Puskas Family in Somerset, NJ.

He graduated high school in 1952 and entered Rutgers University in the ag program. The same year he rented a farm and began shipping milk with the calves he raised. In 1959 at the age of 24, he bought his own farm in Walton, NY leaving New Jersey with his herd of cows. In 1970 he bought what is now Galbraith Farms in Alloway and expanded his milking herd to 80 cows. Dick shipped milk for 48 years and in 2000 passed the operation to his son Joe and continued to work on the tractor until the age of 87.

During the summer he looked forward to spending time at the Dowie-Dale Campground in Mexico, NY, where he would ride his bike and chat with many friends and neighbors. Dick was an avid hunter, supporter of the Lyons’ Basketball team and had a good laugh drinking coffee in town. Most notably, Dick was always offering a friendly wave to anyone driving from his front porch with his small Jack Russell Terrier, Ginger. He was a proud grandfather who cherished his relationships with friends and family.

He will be missed by his sister Jane Flinn, her children (Chris, Colleen, Carol, Eugene, Terry, Tara and Celine), his daughter Jennifer, son Joe (Karen) and granddaughters Meghan, Anne and Laura. He is also remembered by the mother of his children and friend Gail Budd and Joyce’s children Cindy, Kim, Andy and Wayne (Becky) and granddaughter Alexa.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to his son Jim’s memorial scholarship. Please send to: Lyons Central School District, Attn: Treasurer, Business Office, 10 Clyde Rd. Lyons, NY 14489, checks payable to Lyons Central School District Memo: James M. Galbraith Memorial Scholarship.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 1PM at the Buckhorn Gun Club, 326 Gifford Rd., Phelps, NY 14532.

