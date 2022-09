KREAMER, PA/SODUS POINT: Georgia (Betty) Lenig passed away September 20, 2022 one month shy of her 99th Birthday. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service for the family will be held October 12, 2022 at 11am at Sodus Rural Cemetery, Sodus, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude’s Hospital or charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.