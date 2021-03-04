Gallaher, James W. “Jim”

WALWORTH/ONTARIO: November 13, 1948 – February 27, 2021. Jim passed away due to complications from being struck, by a hit and run driver, on the night of February 28, 2006 while serving with the Lincoln Fire Department. Jim is predeceased by his parents Burrell and Alice, and his sister Barbara. Jim is survived by his wife of 48 years Roberta; sons, James Jr. (Elizabeth) and Steven (Amy); brother Allen (Ann); and his grandchildren, Emily, Bryan, Grace, Shannon and Joey as well many nieces and nephews. Jim was born in Mt. Kisco, NY, where he grew up and graduated high school. He attended SUNY College of Technology in Delhi, NY earning a degree in construction technology. Upon graduation in 1969, Jim transferred to SUNY Oswego where he earned a BS in education and also met the love of his life Roberta. Jim became a shop teacher at Webster Central Schools in 1972. While teaching fulltime, he earned a master’s degree from the University of Buffalo. In addition to being a shop teacher, he also taught driver’s education and served the school district in many capacities over the years as well as with the teacher’s union. Jim retired in 2005 with the intent of continuing his side business of being a general contractor. Jim founded, Gallaher Construction in 1973 and ran a successful contracting business during his evenings and weekends as well as during the summer months. He built more than 30 houses over the years as well as a multitude of repairs and renovation projects. After the accident in 2006, the company was taken over by his son Steve when he was no longer able to work. Jim moved to Walworth in 1976 after converting an old barn into a new home. Shortly after moving to Walworth, Jim also joined the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department in March of 1977. He served in many positions over the years at Lincoln including Chief from 1985-1987, and an Assistant Chief for many more years later. He also served for many years on the Board of Directors as well as various committees and positions. Jim’s final call as an active FF was on February 28, 2006 when he was run down by a hit and run driver at an accident scene while directing traffic. In addition to the Fire Department, Jim was also active in town politics serving on the zoning board for several years. Jim was also the Chairman of the Conservative Party from the 80’s into the early 90’s and was adamant to not let him vote Democrat after he passed away. Through the last 15 years, Jim fought hard through much adversity with the health problems he had as a result of the accident. He was a strong man that refused to give in and would often joke and laugh with the ambulance and hospital staff. He was known as the guy with the orange hat by the staff at the Emergency Department at Strong Memorial Hospital. Jim left an indelible mark on this world and touched many lives. He was the man everyone knew, and he was always able to make you laugh; sometimes at really inappropriate times much to his enjoyment. Jim loved his family with all of his heart and would do anything for them. He loved his grandchildren dearly and would light up and smile whenever he saw them. On the days he was feeling down, or in pain, those grandchildren were the best medicine that he could get. He will be missed by many but never forgotten. Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 4-8 PM at the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department, 719 Plank Road, Ontario, NY 14519 (www.lincolnfd.org), where a service will be offered on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at noon. Masks required to be worn and social distancing mandates are in place. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations to the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department and Western Wayne Ambulance Inc., 2178 Church Street, Walworth, NY 14568. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.