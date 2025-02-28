Gallant, Joseph A. 

WOLCOTT: Joseph was born on August 29, 1929, in Mexico, Maine, the son of the late Albert U. and Rose Ilma (Richard) Gallant.

Joe worked at Xerox Corporation in Webster, NY in the engineering department from June 1962 to January 1987. He enjoyed wood working and history.

He is survived by children: Roy (Jackie) Malone of New Jersey, Kirby Santillo of Webster, Valerie (Michael Walker) Goodness of Fairport, Roger (Pamela) Gallant of Red Creek. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife Barbara of 52 years; his daughter Deborah Hastings, and sons Keith and Danny Gallant. Brothers Melvin (Jean) and Francis Gallant and sister Anne (Wallace) Straight.

In Keeping with Joe’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Joe’s family request memorial contributions be directed to: Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513.