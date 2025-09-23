Gallo, Jean

NORTH ROSE: Jean Gallo, 89, passed away on Monday, September 22, 2025. Born in Meadowbrook Hospital, Hempstead, Long Island, NY, she was the beloved daughter of the late Charles Schwerzel and Mary Elizabeth Hatcher Schwerzel.

Jean was a devoted and loving mother, cherished for her warmth, vibrant spirit, and deep passion for music, art, and dance. She was also an avid reader who found joy in the written word. Her life was marked by a commitment to nurturing others—both in her family and in her professional life. She dedicated her career to early childhood education, serving as the Regional Director of La Petite Academy in Florida, where she positively impacted countless young lives.

Jean was also an active and cherished member of the North Rose Methodist Church. Her lasting legacy includes the founding of the Wesley Thrift Shop, a community initiative born from her desire to give back and serve others.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Louis C. Gallo, Sr., her son, John Gallo, and her sister, Mary Lou Weingarten.

Jean is survived by her loving daughters, Debra (Paul) Cimineri of Clyde and Mary (Robert) Johnston of Pennsylvania, and her son, Louis (Ann) Gallo, Jr. of Florida. She was a proud grandmother to four grandchildren: Sharon and John Cimineri, and Heather and Daniel (Maria) Johnston. Her sister, Susan Schwerzel, and brother, Ricky Schwerzel. Jean also leaves behind several cherished nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the North Rose United Methodist Church, 5050 N Main Street, North Rose, NY 14516. A private graveside service will take place afterward at Maple Grove Cemetery in Clyde.

In place of flowers, contributions in Jean’s memory can be made to either Finger Lakes Community Action (51 Broad Street, Lyons, NY 14489) or North Rose United Methodist Church (5050 N. Main Street, North Rose, NY 14516).

Jean will be remembered for her compassion, dedication, and joyful presence in life.