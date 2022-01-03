Gallo, Sr., Louis Carmine

CLYDE/NORTH ROSE: Louis Carmine Gallo, Sr., 89, passed away on January 1st 2022 at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark, NY surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 5th 1932 in Brooklyn, NY to his parents Rose and William Gallo, Sr. and brothers; Carmine; Cono; and William, Jr.

Lou formerly lived in Clyde, NY and currently resides in Lyons, NY. Lou is survived by his loving devoted wife Jean of 68 years; daughter Debra (Paul Cimineri); grandchildren Sharon and John (Cimineri); son Louis Gallo, Jr.; son John Gallo (deceased); daughter Mary (Rob Johnston); grandchildren Heather and Daniel (Johnston).

He had a fulfilling career in telecommunications as he was working as a lineman and retired as a vice president. Lou also served in the United States Navy on the USS Midway where he was honorably discharged. He was a member of the Masons and Elks organizations for many years. He loved to play bocce, listen to classical music, and dance. Lou also enjoyed going fishing with his grandchildren. Lou always gave back to the community and helped to open the Wesley Thrift Store for the North Rose Methodist Church.

There will be no funeral services at this time due to COVID, but we hope to have a celebration of life service in the spring time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St, Newark, NY 14513 and Wayne County Action Program, 51 Broad St, Lyons, NY 14489