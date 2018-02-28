Gannon, Hazel B.

PALMYRA: Hazel died on February 23, 2018 at age 101. She was born on March 16, 1916 to Warland and Bessie Bills. Hazel was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Gannon; son, Lynn Gannon and 8 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (David) Williams; grandchildren, Lisa (Troy) Woodard, Robert (Ann) Gannon and Joseph (Kristen); great grandchildren, Alanna, Kaycee, Noah and Addison; great great grandson, Cade Rogers; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Hazel will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends. In keeping with Hazel’s wishes, there will be no services. Hazel’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Sue and the Light Hill family and all contribution in Hazel’s memory may be directed to Light Hill Comfort Care, 5160 Parrish St. Extension, Canandaigua, NY 14424. Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting, murphyfuneralservices.com.