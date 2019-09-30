Powered by Dark Sky
October 23rd 2020, Friday
×
Ganster, John H. 

by WayneTimes.com
September 30, 2019

NEWARK: John H. Ganster, age 72, died Friday (September 27, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Tuesday (October 1st) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Wednesday in St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Memorials, in his name, may be made to East House, 259 Monroe Avenue, Rochester, New York 14607. John was born on November 25, 1946 in Reading Pennsylvania, the son John and Mary Miano Ganster. He was a graduate of DeSales High School in Geneva, Class of 1964. In 1978, he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business from St. John Fisher.  John retired from Xerox in 2006 after 38 years of employment where he was Manager of Finance. He was a communicant of St. Micheal Church in Newark.  In earlier years had been a Scout Leader and coach of youth baseball. He was a ardent Cincinnati Red's fan.  John loved the beach and was masterful at building sand castles. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Rebel Ganster; his children John (Kelly) of Hebron, KY, Matthew of Rochester, Edward "Ted" of Victor, Nicholas (Jen) of Newark, Mary (Bethany Jacobs) Ganster of West Seneca; seven grandchildren Benjamin, Elizabeth, Joseph, Samuel, Henry, Grace and Peter; his sisters Mary Rose (Don) Cass, Lorraine (Ron) Passalacqua, Christine (Steve Yarmolinsky) Patricia Kemp all of Geneva; many nieces and nephews.  John was predeceased by his parents and his dad Gerry Lorsong

