ROCHESTER: Richard William Garabedian, 69, of Rochester, New York, suddenly passed away on August 6th, 2023. He was a proud Army Veteran. He is survived by his daughter Kailee, son Richard and grandson Isaac. Services will be held on August 17th, 12:00 p.m. at Fagan’s Funeral Home in Bath, N.Y, followed by a Military Graveside Service at Bath National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.