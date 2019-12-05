Obituaries
Garcia, Alex
ROCHESTER: Age 32, passed away unexpectedly on November 27, 2019. Alex is survived by his mother, Xochitl Palacios Pena of Rochester; daughter, Alexia Hiromi Garcia Arredondo of Mexico; siblings, Julio Garcia of Rochester, Christian Resendiz of Rochester; niece, Isabella Resendiz of Rochester; grandmother, Teresa Pena and grandfather, Adan Villa both of Winter Haven, FL; great-aunt, Maria R. Pena of Sodus; second cousins, Gabe Guevara of Rochester, Rafael Guevara of Bloomfield, Miguel Guevara of Rochester; aunt, Jaqueline Villa of Singapore and uncle, Adan Villa of Winter Haven, FL. Alex worked at El Rincon Mexican Restaurant in Sodus for 5+ years alongside his relatives Maria, Gabe and Miguel. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00pm at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, 43 Gebhardt Road, Penfield, NY 14526. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences maybe expressed at www.hsnorton.com.
