Garcia Jr., Joshua L.

SODUS: Joshua L. Garcia Jr., 16, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 5 PM on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St., Newark, NY.

Joshua was born on March 2, 2005 in Newark, NY. Simple things made him happy. Dolphins, mermaids and mystical things always brought a smile to his face. He was a loved creative writing and drawing. He was a huge fan of the Buffalo Bills. Annually, he would attend Camp Eagr which specialized in helping children with Epilepsy. It was a high point of his year. When he grew up he wanted to be a Fashion Designer, History Teacher or a Science Teacher

Joshua is survived by his parents Mariluz (Dinell Keaton) Serrano and Joshua Garcia Sr.; siblings Anthony Codick, Christopher Rizzo, Brianna Serrano, Marianna Garcia, Jada Chadwick, Zachary Swail, Julian O’ Sullivan, Jaiden Garcia, Cameron Garcia, Jocelyn Garcia; grandparents Lucila and Jaime Serrano, Marcial Garcia Jr. and Charlene Garrett; Joshua’s girlfriend Molly.

