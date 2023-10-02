Gardner, Charles L. 

LYONS: Charles L. Gardner, 88, passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

In keeping with Charles’ wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family.

Charles was born July 8, 1935, in Lowville, New York, the son of the late Claude and Dorothy (Calkins) Gardner. Charles graduated from Adams Central Schools. He worked as an operating engineer and was a proud 60 plus year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local Union 832, Rochester.

Charles enjoyed all outdoors; He loved snowmobiling, cutting wood, deer hunting and digging up anything with a motor. He also enjoyed spending time with his family as well as his friends at the Wolcott American Legion, Post 881.

Charles will be sadly missed by his daughter Amy L. (Jeffrey) Cave; his sons, Toby C., Scott W. (Tammy) and Charles B. Gardner; grandchildren; Elliott (Jennifer) Cave and Trevor, Samantha, Jacob (Kelsey) and Corey Gardner; great grandson Jameson Cave.

Besides his parents Charles is predeceased by his loving wife Susan J. Gardner in 2003; brothers William, Robert and Claude, Jr, and his nephew Tait Gardner.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Wolcott American Legion, 10675 Ridge Road, Wolcott, NY 14590 or Wayne County Nursing Home Activity Dept., 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

