ONTARIO: Entered into rest suddenly on June 11, 2022 at the age of 35. Predeceased by her parents, Edward and Terri Gardner. Survived by her brother, Benjamin Gardner; aunt, Beverly Emara; cousin, Kristina Barnes; and several friends.

There will be no prior calling hours, services will be at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com