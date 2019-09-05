Gardner, Jacob David

OSWEGO/LYONS: Age 32, of Oswego passed away unexpectedly on September 3rd, 2019. He was born on April 15th, 1987 in Sodus – the first of three sons to David and Mary Beth (Reithel) Gardner. Jacob graduated from Lyons High School in 2005, where he was an active member of the school bands. He then attended SUNY Oswego, where he obtained both Bachelor’s (’09) and Master’s (’11) degrees in Education. While a student at Oswego, Jacob began his career in ResLife as an RA and continued down that path for the remainder of his life – most recently as the Associate Director of Residence Life and Housing. During his tenure with SUNY Oswego, Jacob made many friends and helped mold the lives of many students. Jacob was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Gordon and Shirley Gardner, his maternal grandmother Mary Jo Reithel, and his longtime partner in crime and grandfather George Reithel. Jacob is survived by his loving parents David and Mary Beth, his wife Tori (Graham), his two brothers Christian and Alex (Nicole Elliott), many aunts, uncles, cousins, loving in-laws, a niece and nephew, a host of life-long friends that he considered family, and his two yorkies Denali and McKinley. There are no words to express the void Jacob leaves in the heart of everyone that knew him; he was committed, spiritual, loyal, passionate, and loved a good joke. An avid Bills fan and Trekkie, Jacob enjoyed Sunday football, spending time with his family and friends, his dogs, and trips to his favorite place, the family cottage on Wolfe Lake. He will be forever missed. Family and friends may call Sunday (Sept. 8) from 2 to 5 p.m. at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will be held on Monday (Sept. 9) at 10 a.m. Contributions may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, https://afsp.org for those wishing. keysorfuneralhomes.com