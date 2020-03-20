Obituaries
Gardner, James “Jim”
RED CREEK: Age 71, passed away unexpectedly Saturday March 14, 2020. Jim was born in Lyons NY- son of the late Clifford Gardner and Alfreda Cavailer Gardner. Prior to his retirement Jim was an electrician at Comstock in Red Creek for 30+ years. He also was employed at Empire Seneca Metal in Waterloo as a machine operator for 10 years. Jim was a proud member of the Red Creek Fire Department. He was currently active in his volunteering role. Past title includes assistant Fire Chief for the department.Jim’s proudest title was being called “Grandpa Turkey”. He loved spending time with his 4 Grandchildren. It could be as simple as 4wheeling, snowmobiling, throwing a pole in the water or just taking a tractor ride thru his woods.You could find Jim most days enjoying his coffee at the 104 store or the Village Restaurant. Jim loved spending time outside tinkering in his garage or cutting wood. He thoroughly enjoyed every new hunting season especially with his son. Jim is predeceased by his brothers Lloyd and Keith Gardner and sister Joyce Ingleston. He is survived by his 3 children- Wendy (Roy) Fillingham of Alabama. Stormie (Jim) Bligh of Solvay and Son James (Samantha)Gardner of North Rose. Brother Cliff Gardner of Wolcott, Sister Sharon Barlow of Fulton. Ex-wife Terry (Phil) Larussa of Wolcott and 4 grandchildren- Rylend, Tyler Joy, Grayden and Foster. Calling hours will take place at a date to be determined at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. A gathering to celebrate Jim’s life will follow at the Red Creek Firehall. For anyone wishing to make a contribution in Jim’s name, they may do so to the Red Creek Fire Department- 7024 Main St. Red Creek Ny 13143.www.catoredcreek.com
Gardner, James “Jim”
