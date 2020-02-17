Gardner, John William

LYNCHBURG, VA/FORMERLY WAYNE COUNTY: Age 58, of Lynchburg, VA passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born on September 8, 1961 in Cheverly, MD, he was the son of John Raymond Gardner and the late Lois Jean Dalton Gardner and was married to Kelly Hollier Gardner. In addition to his mother, John was preceded in death by his stepmother, Frances Gardner and his mother-in-law, Susan Hollier. John was a member of RoC City Mustangz, the Martville, NY Chapter of IODB Club, and attended Cornerstone Community Church in Lynchburg, VA. He was a bartender for many years and a Computer Information Specialist. He made friends with everyone he met. He lived his own life, he was a “stubborn old fart,” but he loved life and loved everyone in it. He also loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, NASCAR, the Pittsburg Steelers, his dogs and his beloved Mustang. In addition to his wife, Kelly and his father, John Raymond, John is survived by his three siblings, Tina Crute (John), Pattie Silverthorn (Mike) and Raymond Gardner (Melissa); father in law, David Hollier; brothers in law, Keith Hollier (Andrea) and Kerry Hollier; nephews, Douglas Hollier (Diane) and their children, Benjamin Kirsch and his children, Joseph Silverthorn, Andrew Gardner and Elijah Gardner; nieces, Barbie Delpa (Donnie) and their children, Kellie Glynn, Jessie Glynn, Elizabeth Silverthorn and Abigail Gardner; as well as many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. A graveside service will be held 12:00 p.m., Noon, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Spring Hill Cemetery with Pastor Stephen Willis officiating. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com