Gardner, Lawrence (Larry) G.

Passed away Monday, September 6, 2021. He was born in Fort Covington, May 11, 1945,the son of Howard and Irene (Snyder) Gardner.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, one brother (Donald), six sisters; Margaret (William) Queior, June (Henry) Snyder, Geraldine (Wayne) Tuper, Darlene Burgess, Emma (Casper) Vega, and Alberta Diaz.

Larry is survived by his wife Nancy of 56 years, two sons; Larry (Kathy) Gardner, and Wesley Gardner, two daughters; Lisa (Mike) Traughber, Gina (Henry Jones) Miller, brother, John (Jack) Gardner, three sisters, Pauline Parmeter, Connie (Jose) Gardner, and Bonnie Chase, twelve Grandchildren, and five great Grandchildren, brother and sister in laws, Norman and Robert Griffin, Aubrey Roach, and Slyvia Roach, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Larry was a former Penn Central Railroad Foreman. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fishermen, and loved gardening and working on machinery, cars, motors, and clocks.

Calling hours will be Monday, September 13, from 2:00-4:00, and 5:00-7:00 at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. A Funeral service will take place Tuesday at the Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church, 15564 NY-104, Martville NY, 13111, at 10:30 AM, burial to follow at Glenside Cemetery, Wolcott. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make contributions in Larry’s name they may do so to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. www.catoredcreek.com