Gardner, Sandra Elaine “Anderson” 

January 12,1947 - May 29, 2022 (age 75)

MACEDON: Sandy is survived by her husband of 54 years David “Red” Gardner; son Kenneth “Casey” (Rose) Gardner; sister Carol (Donald) Jackson of Topeka, KS; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Howbarth and Eva Anderson, and her beloved cat Penny.

Sandy was a loving mother and homemaker, a voracious reader, and enjoyed puzzles and the music of Frank Sinatra, Barry Mannilow, and Yanni. She loved cats, as evidenced by her extensive collection of Cat’s Meow collectibles and her cat-themed clothing. Sandy’s father was from Denmark and she was very proud of her Danish heritage. Her kind, sweet, personality made it easy for her to make friends. A special thank you to friends and family for their help and support during Sandy’s illness, and to the staff of F.F. Thompson Hospital and M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua, NY, especially those on the Gardens avenue, for their care, and attention at the end of Sandy’s journey.

According to Sandy’s wishes, memorial services will be private. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please consider the Humane Society of Wayne County (waynehumane.org) and the Parkinson Support Group of the Finger Lakes (parkinsonsupportgroupofthefingerlakes.com). To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com