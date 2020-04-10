Gardner, Terri L. 

ONTARIO: Entered into rest on April 8, 2020 at the age of 62. She is predeceased by her husband, Edward. Survived by her son, Benjamin Gardner; and daughter, Conda Gardner; brother, David (Sue) Crowder; sister, Beverly (Hany) Emara; niece, Kristina Barnes and best friend Patty Paige. There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com