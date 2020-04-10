Obituaries
Gardner, Terri L.
ONTARIO: Entered into rest on April 8, 2020 at the age of 62. She is predeceased by her husband, Edward. Survived by her son, Benjamin Gardner; and daughter, Conda Gardner; brother, David (Sue) Crowder; sister, Beverly (Hany) Emara; niece, Kristina Barnes and best friend Patty Paige. There will be no prior calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com
Latest News
Understanding the New CARES Act – Will I Get a Stimulus check?
PLEASE NOTE: I’ve gotten several questions from people who’d like their payment sent via direct deposit but don’t think the...
A century ago, sports rises from ravages of war and disease
By Tim Dahlberg AP Sports Writer The world in 1919 was hardly a place for fun and games. A war...
Questions remain on effectiveness of universal masking
Rochester, N.Y. (13WHAM) – As local and federal leaders mull the idea of “universal masking” to slow the spread of COVID-19,...
Recent Obituaries
Gardner, Terri L.
ONTARIO: Entered into rest on April 8, 2020 at the age of 62. She is predeceased by her husband, Edward....
King, Timothy L. “Tim”
PALMYRA: Age 80, Tim passed away on March 31, 2020. All services are private.
Reed, William Alison
WOLCOTT: Age 94, passed away Wednesday, April 08, 2020, at his home on Wadsworth Street, with his family nearby. He...