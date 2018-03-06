Garland, Marvin D.

CLYDE: Age 76, passed away on Sunday, March 4,2018 at House of John in Clifton Springs, with his wife by his side. Marvin was born on February 7,1942 in Clyde, NY, a son to the late John W. and Ellen M. Smith Garland. He worked for Xerox Corporation for over 34 years. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years, stationed in San Antonio, Texas and was a member of the American Legion. He loved being on his farm, raising cows and goats and having his beloved Labrador Retrievers by his side. Predeceased by his sister, Betty Kelley. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Karen Garland of Clyde; daughters, Michelle (Vincent) Monini of Schenectady and Patricia E. Godkin of Clyde; sisters, Dorothy (Olan) Rice of Savannah and Sarah Ann (Harold) Frazer of N. Rose and his brother, Louis E. Garland of Rose; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may call from 5-7 pm on Friday, March 9,2018 at Farnsworth – Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main Street, N. Rose NY 14516 Memorial contributions may be made in Marvin’s memory to House of John, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or to Clyde Ambulance Services, 15 Ford St., Clyde NY 14433. keysorfuneralhomes.com