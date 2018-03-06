Tuesday, March 6, 2018
Call Us: (315) 986-4300
Renew/Subscribe
HomeObituariesGarland, Marvin D.
Obituaries

Garland, Marvin D.

Wayne TimesWayne Times

CLYDE: Age 76, passed away on Sunday, March 4,2018 at House of John in Clifton Springs, with his wife by his side. Marvin was born on February 7,1942 in Clyde, NY, a son to the late John W. and Ellen M. Smith Garland. He worked for Xerox Corporation for over 34 years. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years, stationed in San Antonio, Texas and was a member of the American Legion. He loved being on his farm, raising cows and goats and having his beloved Labrador Retrievers by his side. Predeceased by his sister, Betty Kelley. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Karen Garland of Clyde; daughters, Michelle (Vincent) Monini of Schenectady and Patricia E. Godkin of Clyde; sisters, Dorothy (Olan) Rice of Savannah and Sarah Ann (Harold) Frazer of N. Rose and his brother, Louis E. Garland of Rose; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends may call from 5-7 pm on Friday, March 9,2018 at Farnsworth – Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main Street, N. Rose NY 14516 Memorial contributions may be made in Marvin’s memory to House of John, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or to Clyde Ambulance Services, 15 Ford St., Clyde NY 14433. keysorfuneralhomes.com

  • Arwen Pappas

    He also had 3 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grand children as well

Related Stories

Obituaries

Stoughtenger, Ruth

Wayne TimesWayne Times
WOLCOTT: Age 94, passed away at her home Monday, February, 26, 2018, surrounded by her family. Ruth was born in Victory, the daughter of the late Leonard Devol, and Anna Slover Devol. Ruth enjoyed gardening, flowers, fishing, and spending time with her family. Prior to her retirement she was employed at Durkee Foods in Wolcott, she was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Wolcott for many years. Ruth is predeceased by her husband of over fifty years, Gerald Stoughtenger, sisters, Laura, June, brothers, Bobby, Johnny, David, William,...
Obituaries

Howard, Lawrence” Larry” G. Jr.

Wayne TimesWayne Times
NEWARK: Age 71, of Old Lyons Rd., died Fri. March 2,2018. Larry was born in Rochester Nov. 12, 1946, son of Lawrence & Doris VanHout Howard Sr. He worked at Mobil Chemical Co. as a machine operator, with 35 years of service. He also worked at Hickox Co. in Lyons & ran the projector at the Capital Theater & Newark Drive Inn. He operated Larry's Tattoo Shop in Lyons, from 1972-2018. He learned the trade from JJ. Callahan as a tattoo artist. He loved riding his motorcycle, & he liked...
Obituaries

Haigh, Gary W.

Wayne TimesWayne Times
PALMYRA: Age 74, died on Thurs., March 1, 2018. Gary was born on Sept. 7, 1943 in Canandaigua, New York the son of Chester and Thelma Wallace Haigh. He was a Pal-Mac High School class of 1961 graduate. Gary retired from Mobil Chemical after 32 years of service and continued to work for U.S. Polymers. He was a member of the Palmyra Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6778 and the James R. Hickey American Legion Post 120. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Air Force Flag in honor...
Obituaries

De Witt, Elizabeth J.

Wayne TimesWayne Times
EAST PALMYRA: Elizabeth De Witt (Nana) of East Palmyra went to her heavenly home on Thursday (March 1, 2018) at the age of 91. She was born at home in Marion, New York on May 15, 1926. Elizabeth grew up in Marion and after graduation from Marion High School she took a job at the Williamson Hardware. She worked there until she met and married her husband, William, on November 26, 1949. They moved to East Palmyra where she remained until her passing. She was a stay at home mom...