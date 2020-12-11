Garlipp, Thomas A.

OXFORD, FLORIDA: On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Thomas A. Garlipp, of Oxford, Florida passed peacefully at the age of 78. He was a loving father to his two daughters Amy Kruger and Jill Bowden and shared a loving relationship with his partner, Judith Birins. He was the proud grandfather to Andy Kruger, Dan Kruger, and Mattie Bowden. He will be missed by his sister Ann Clark and will join his parents Herman and Katherine Garlipp on the other side of the veil. Tom was known for loving life and enjoying everything he did but the most important to him was Judy, his family and his friends. Another top of his list was his honor and his country. Tom was a veteran of the Vietnam war, Army 1st MP, 1st infantry from 1965-1966. He graduated from Marion Central High in Marion, NY and continued his education at Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY. Even though he was neither an alumni of Syracuse nor ever lived in Buffalo his two favorite past-times were watching Syracuse Basketball and Buffalo Bills football. Other passions for Tom were fishing, snowmobiling, cars, grilling food, and the negotiation of a good deal! One of Tom's favorite places to be was at a small community of homes and cottages called Sprongs Bluff on the shores of Lake Ontario in New York. He was the “mayor” of Sprongs and built long lasting friendships over his years there. Tom always made everyone feel loved and welcome in his home and his memory will live on in the lessons that he instilled in all who knew him. Services will be private and held at a later date. Online sentiments can be shared at hiers-baxley.com. re